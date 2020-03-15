Puppy with one ear becomes an Instagram star

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Unicorns do exist, and we can prove it! Rae, a 12-week-old golden retriever has one ear, but that ear has formed on the top of her head.

Her unique story began at birth when her mother was trying to tear her amniotic sac open. In the process, Rae’s ear was bitten off.

To compensate, her other ear started growing towards the center of her head. In case you are wondering, yes, she hears just fine!

Her special unicorn horn has landed her a spotlight on Instagram.

Rae’s owner says her special feature doesn’t phase her. The pup has a big personality and loves life.