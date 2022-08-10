LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A puppy that was rescued from a hot car last month after it was left inside with its mouth taped shut has been adopted, according to The Animal Foundation.

The foundation announced the adoption of the three-month-old puppy, named Dutchess, on Wednesday. She had also received a visit from Metro Officer Rybacki, who had helped save her from the car.

(The Animal Foundation)

(The Animal Foundation)

Las Vegas Metro police released video Thursday of security personnel and police rescuing a puppy left in a car parked at Las Vegas Strip casino with its mouth taped shut and as temperatures inside the vehicle reached triple digits. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Dutchess was found in the car when it was parked outside the Bellagio with temperatures inside the car reaching nearly 108 degrees, police said. She was left without food, water, or air conditioning, they said.

Officers responded to the casino after receiving a report of an animal in distress at around 3 p.m. Raul Carbajal, who was arrested on charges of animal abuse, was inside the hotel for about an hour before he was arrested.

Hotel security said the car was parked in direct sunlight on a garage’s top floor at around 1 p.m. Officers removed Dutchess from the car by climbing through the car’s sunroof.