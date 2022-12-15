LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange.

Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.

Penny, found on the streets, suffering from severe mange. (Photo: Animal Foundation)

Penny was found by Animal Protection Services and was immediately rushed to the Animal Foundation for care.

Mange causes skin irritation by virtue of microscopic mites. Penny has responded well thus far to the treatment she has received at the Animal Foundation, but still has a ways to go.

The Animal Foundation is asking for donations to help with Penny’s healing process.

If you are interested in donating, visit this link.