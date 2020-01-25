Puppy born with third ear in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KLAS) — A pet rescue in Oklahoma is trying to figure out a medical mystery after a puppy was born with what appears to them to be a third ear.

The puppy, named Trip, is at Mutt Misfits Rescue in Oklahoma City, where he seems to fit in.

Trip, however, is experiencing some health issues, like seizures walking a little off balance.

Mutt Misfits is hoping they can find some answers for him soon.

“So we can tell it’s definitely connected, like greater than just the skin. It’s not just like a skin tag. But what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us,” rescue founder Heather Hernandez said.

The pet rescue is working to raise money for the CT scan for Trip.