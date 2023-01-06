Penny has found a new home after being left at a departure gate at Harry Reid International Airport. (Photo: The Animal Foundation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home.

Penny was found alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week. She was brought to the Animal Foundation for safekeeping.

The Animal Foundation said Penny did not have a chip to identify her owner. At this time it’s not known if any effort was made to find the person who abandoned her.