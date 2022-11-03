LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench.

Police release photos related to puppy burglaries in Spring Valley. (Credit: LVMPD)

The break-ins at the pet stores happened on Monday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Police release photos related to puppy burglaries in Spring Valley. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police release photos related to puppy burglaries in Spring Valley. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police release photos related to puppy burglaries in Spring Valley. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police release photos related to puppy burglaries in Spring Valley. (Credit: LVMPD)

Metro police in the Spring Valley Area Command posted the photos on Facebook hoping someone will recognize the individuals or the car in the photos and contact them. If you have any information, you can contact Detective H. Emry at (702) 828-1926 or by email at H13332E@LVMPD.com, or if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or by clicking this link.