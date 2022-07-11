LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine puppies that are lucky to be alive after being found in a dumpster and rescued are now ready to find their forever homes.

The puppies were rescued in May from a North Las Vegas apartment complex dumpster. Their mother was nowhere to be found. It’s believed the puppies were deliberately dumped. They are now thriving thanks to the Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League (SNARL) and foster families.

If you’re interested in opening your home to any of these pups, you can visit SNARL’s website or Facebook page and let them know.