Punta Ventana, Puerto Rico’s natural wonder, collapses after 5.8-magnitude earthquake

GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico (AP) — A natural formation known as “Punta Ventana,” or Window Point, now stands without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or hole, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. The natural bridge collapsed during the morning’s earthquake.

On Monday, a 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico, which caused small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.