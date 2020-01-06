Punta Ventana, Puerto Rico’s natural wonder, collapses after 5.8-magnitude earthquake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A natural formation known as “Punta Ventana,” or Window Point, stands without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or a hole, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The natural bridge collapsed during the morning’s earthquake. (AP Photo/Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico (AP) — A natural formation known as “Punta Ventana,” or Window Point, now stands without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or hole, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. The natural bridge collapsed during the morning’s earthquake.

A natural formation known as “Punta Ventana,” or Window Point, stands without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or a hole, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The natural bridge collapsed during the morning’s earthquake. (AP Photo/Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

On Monday, a 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico, which caused small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

This Jan. 27, 2019 photo courtesy of Edgar Gracia shows “Punta Ventana,” or Window Point, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. The bridge on the top of the hole collapsed during an earthquake on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Edgar Gracia Portello via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories