LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now in its 22nd year, the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has announced the band lineup for the 2023 shows. It will be held on May 26 – 29, 2023 mainly at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Topping the lineup are three well-known bands: Rancid, Bad Religion, and Dropkick Murphys.

The first band to perform during the first festival back in 1999 was Me First and the Gimme Gimmes at the Double Down Saloon, according to the festival’s website.

In 2023 there will be more than 100 bans playing over the three-day festival.

For anyone wondering if there’s actually bowling at this festival, the answer is a resounding yes. In fact, beginning Saturday morning there will be 126 teams of four bowling three games each with the top 32 teams advancing to playoffs Sunday morning.

The bowling tournament is being played at both Sams Town and Gold Coast Bowling Centers on Saturday with the final 32 teams playing Sunday only at Sams Town.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale. People can buy up to four tickets and must choose between a general admission three-day pass for $230.72 (fee included) or the more expensive VIP three-day pass which will cost $548.03 (fee included) per ticket.