Make some pigs happy, recycle your pumpkins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Instead of throwing pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns away after Halloween, you can recycle them. Pumpkin recycling will be taking place at several locations from Oct. 26 through Nov. 6.

Las Vegas Livestock will provide bins for the public to recycle their pumpkins. The tasty treats will be fed to pigs and chickens being raised near Apex, north of the Las Vegas valley.

Locations throughout the valley:

JW Marriott Las Vegas (near the marquee) – 221 N. Rampart Blvd. (N. Rampart Blvd. & Canyon Run Dr.)

UNLV Rebel Recycling Center – SE corner of Flamingo and Swenson (behind the solar dishes)

Master Gardener Orchard – University of Nevada Cooperative Extension 4600 Horse Dr.

CAL-Ranch Store at 232 N Jones Blvd.

The bins are only for collecting edible pumpkins. Do not discard any waxed, trash or plastic into the bins.