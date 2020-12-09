Rate Decrease: Your NV Energy bill is going down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy prices are going down again for southern Nevada customers. On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved the second part of an agreement reached earlier this year in the company’s general rate case filing that results in a $93 million rate decrease for all southern Nevada customers effective January 1, 2021.

The first part of the agreement, which was supported by NV Energy, the regulatory operations staff of the PUCN, the Bureau of Consumer Protection and other stakeholders — and approved by the PUCN, provided southern Nevada customers with a total of a $120 million bill credit in October 2020.

Together, the bill credit and rate decrease represent one of the largest revenue reductions in the company’s history.

“This is a tremendous outcome for our southern Nevada customers, many of whom continue to struggle financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s approval achieves what we set out to do when we made this filing – to bring rate relief to our residential and business customers, and in doing so, help drive our state’s long-term economic recovery.”

The amount of the rate decrease will vary based on a customer’s rate class. According to NV Energy, the average single-family residential customer in southern Nevada using 1,135 kilowatt-hours a month will see a monthly bill reduction of $4.96 or 3.83 percent.

“NV Energy is committed to keeping our customer prices low and stable while delivering more clean, safe, reliable energy,” said Cannon. “Customers pay 14 percent less for their energy today than they did more than 10 years ago.”