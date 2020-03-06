Public’s help needed finding missing, endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the 5900 block of Shawnee Avenue on March 4. Manuel De Jesus Trinidad Suriano, 71, may be in severe emotional distress.

He has brown hair, grey eyes and is described to be 5’5″, weighing around 100 pounds.

Trinidad Suriano was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt, grey t-shirt, blue jeans, light pink scarf and brown sandals.

Police say he may need medical assistance and ask hospitals to check their registries.

Anyone with information on Manuel De Jesus’ whereabouts is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or the its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.