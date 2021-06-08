Public Wi-Fi best practices to minimize risk of being exposed to hackers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s 8 On Your Side, we discuss staying safe if you are using public Wi-Fi. With more people working from home and traveling while working, it’s more important than ever to have a good connection, but a secure one.

The senior marketing manager with Skyroam says during the pandemic, usage of portable Wi-Fi stations for people skyrocketed.

“Maybe your home service isn’t that strong, but it’s also the fact that people have way more usage during the day than ever before. If you have two people at home trying to work, and kids…it can be a lot even for a standard home connection,” said Skyroam marketing manager.

With remote work on the rise, hackers have more opportunities than ever. This doesn’t mean that you need to be a victim. Following some best practices for Wi-Fi use will minimize your risk and vulnerability.

It may seem like a good idea to have your phone connected to Wi-Fi whenever possible, but auto-connect leaves you vulnerable to hackers. Turn off your auto-connect when it’s not in use.