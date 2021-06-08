Public Wi-Fi best practices to minimize risk of being exposed to hackers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s 8 On Your Side, we discuss staying safe if you are using public Wi-Fi. With more people working from home and traveling while working, it’s more important than ever to have a good connection, but a secure one.
The senior marketing manager with Skyroam says during the pandemic, usage of portable Wi-Fi stations for people skyrocketed.
“Maybe your home service isn’t that strong, but it’s also the fact that people have way more usage during the day than ever before. If you have two people at home trying to work, and kids…it can be a lot even for a standard home connection,” said Skyroam marketing manager.
With remote work on the rise, hackers have more opportunities than ever. This doesn’t mean that you need to be a victim. Following some best practices for Wi-Fi use will minimize your risk and vulnerability.
It may seem like a good idea to have your phone connected to Wi-Fi whenever possible, but auto-connect leaves you vulnerable to hackers. Turn off your auto-connect when it’s not in use.
- Use a mobile virtual private network, this solution not only provides added security but can also serve as a work-around in case a network blocks certain websites.
- Limit file sharing. Some systems, like airdrop, have the capability for seamless file sharing, if you are discoverable, someone could steal your files in seconds.
- Consider all public lines open. If you are connected to an unknown, unsecured system, presume that everyone is watching.
- Never log on to financial sites or access files you wouldn’t want to be seen.
- Get your own Wi-Fi. Of course, the most secure connection is your own, it’s better to avoid public wifi completely and instead use your phone’s hotspot or your own mobile wifi device.