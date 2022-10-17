Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public visitation for Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in the line of duty last week, was announced by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Thai, 49, was shot on Thursday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance on Flamingo Road near University Center Drive, police said. He was a 23-year veteran of the department.

The community is invited to join the police in celebrating the life and service of Officer Truong Thai, police said.

The public visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the King David Memorial Chapel at 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV, 89120.

Truong’s funeral is the following day.