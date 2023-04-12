LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County, as well as the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are hiring for public service jobs for both city and government agencies across the valley.

Clark County will be holding a public service job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register in advance at this link.

“Clark County is actively seeking the best and brightest employees to join our team and serve our community,” Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said. “If you want to learn about our application, interview and hiring process, don’t miss the job fair. It’s a tremendous resource to find out about opportunities at Clark County and other public agencies in Southern Nevada.”

Some of the jobs available will be with the Department of Aviation, the Las Vegas Water District, and police and fire departments.