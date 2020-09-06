Public safety officials not letting up enforcement during Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travel sit “TripIt” reports that Las Vegas is still the number one destination for Labor Day weekend.

Though the number of visitors is still expected to be down compared to last year, public safety officials are not letting up on DUI enforcements.

As summer time winds down this holiday weekend, the work of the Public Safety Department ramps up. This time of year also brings the end of the “100 deadliest days.”

In 2019, there were eight fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend.

“This summer has been unique with the pandemic and travel restrictions that were put in place. One of the things we noticed immediately is that there was an increase in speed-related fatalities and DUI fatalities,” Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Department of Public Safety said.

There was less volume of vehicles on the road, but the department saw more deadly crashes. Lots of people may be headed to the lake or mountains for staycations, but many others are traveling from neighboring states of California and Arizona.

The “Zero Fatalities NV” Twitter account posted a tweet urging all drivers to be safe, smart and not drive impaired.

Don't drive impaired and be extra cautious while driving on our roads with the increased amount of traffic. #LaborDayWeekend2020 pic.twitter.com/eXcjOncnHv — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) September 5, 2020

“We always announce our efforts when we increase our enforcement. People should be put on notice,” Bennett added.

Additional resources will be at and around Lake Mead. Bennett says in the past, the DUI Strike teams have seen impaired drivers towing their boats on their way home.

He says almost 100% of these fatalities are preventable, as long as people drive sober and safe.

“You would never get in the car if you thought you would cause a crash, but you can’t judge your own impairments,” Bennett stressed.

So far, the start of the holiday weekend has resulted in two fatal crashes.

The DUI Strike team has a partnership with Lyft, offering $1,000 in reduced rides. You can receive $5 off two rides, using the code “SAFE LDW 2020.”