Public questions decision to release parents of baby found in dumpster

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many are wondering how a couple is out of jail after their baby was found dead in a North Las Vegas dumpster. It’s not the first questionable case in the valley.

Innocent until proven guilty is a right given to all, but the court of public opinion seems to question that, even now with this case.

“It is a shock to see that they are out already,” said concerned citizen Yesenia Gomez.

“I think it’s wrong. It’s stupid,” added a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

From the streets to the 8 News Now social media pages, many have expressed concerns on how the parents of the baby found dead in a dumpster are out of jail.

Many questions by viewers about why the parents of the baby found dead in a North Las Vegas dumpster are out of jail. The state did not file a criminal complaint when Adriana Hernandez and Raul Ramos appeared in court. A judge let them go #8NN pic.twitter.com/YNVqSETrw8 — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) February 1, 2020

Adriana Hernandez and Raul Ramos appeared in court this week. Because the state didn’t file a criminal complaint, a judge released them.

“They may not have enough proof to say that the parents were actually the ones who committed the murder,” said criminal attorney Ozzie Fumo. “They ethically have to charge only what they can think what they can prove.”

The couple’s current charges include child abuse or neglect and destroying and concealing evidence. But the big question remains: how did the baby die?

An arrest report details the three-month old having medical issues at birth. The couple admitted to smoking meth when the baby stopped breathing. They hid the body because they were high, and nobody would believe their story.

“Just because charges are filed, you still have the right to be presumed innocent,” Fumo said.

“Outside people, we’re quick to judge also and be like no they should stay but like you say, innocent until proven guilty,” Gomez added.

The district attorney’s office has 90 days to file a criminal complaint. The couple’s next court appearance is April 29.