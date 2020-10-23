Public invited to attend virtual meetings for Nellis Complex Compatible Use Plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is inviting the public to learn more about the Nellis Complex Compatible Use plan during two upcoming virtual meetings. The complex encompasses Nellis Air Force Base, Creech Air Force Base and the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The mission of these discussions is to address and mitigate current and potential conflicts between the installations and surrounding communities.

Meetings specifically target residents living within five miles of Nellis or within 10 miles of Creech and the range. They are scheduled as follows:

Communities around Nellis AFB Nov. 10 6-7:30 p.m. For the Zoom meeting, click here Dial-in Number (audio only): 1-669-900-6833, ID# 919 8329 4413

Communities around Creech AFB and the Nevada Test and Training Range Nov. 12 6-7:30p For the Zoom meeting, click here Dial-in Number (audio only): 1-669-900-6833, ID# 917 8160 7999



The compatible use plan involves Clark County, Lincoln County, Nye County, the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas, Nellis, Creech, the range, residents and other communities and local, state and federal agencies.

“Nellis Air Force Base, Creech and the Nevada Test and Training Range are a valued and long-time part of our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in a news release. “We want to ensure that, as we grow, we create plans that allow us to address any potential conflicts between these installations and our communities. I urge everyone, particularly neighbors, to learn about the process and provide input.”

Attendees will learn more about a variety of topics, including the project and how the complex influences communities and military activities that occur near communities.

The public is also urged to provide input on the compatible use plan to help ensure local needs are met. If you wish to review the draft ahead of time, it will be released on Nov. 9 here and is available for review and comment until Dec. 9.