Public invited to view Hanukkah Menorah Lighting virtually on Dec. 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is inviting residents to view a menorah lighting ceremony virtually this year.

The ceremony will be hosted by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft with Temple Beth Sholom’s Rabbi Felipe Goodman.

Residents can watch it on Clark County’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

“As we enter the winter holiday season, I am pleased celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights in Clark County by lighting the first candle on the menorah,” said Commissioner Naft. “While we cannot gather together in person this year, I am pleased that the County will offer residents the opportunity to tune in via social media to commemorate the miracle of Hanukkah.”

Hanukkah is celebrated this year from sundown Sunday, Dec. 10 through sundown Monday, Dec. 18.

The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after a group of Jewish warriors defeated occupying Greek armies, Clark County noted in a news release.

The county will also hold a Christmas tree lighting on Monday, Dec. 7. Commissioner Lawrence Weekly will switch on a 39-foot-tall Christmas tree in the amphitheater at the Clark County Government Center at 5 p.m.