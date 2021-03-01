Public invited to take survey, weigh in on memorial for 1 October shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County wants Las Vegas valley residents and those affected by the 1 October shooting to weigh in on what they want for a permanent memorial.

The 1 October Memorial Committee met Monday and released a survey to get the public’s feedback. It is available to fill out now through March 14. Click HERE to take the survey.

The group is encouraging those living in Las Vegas, Southern California and elsewhere who were affected in any way by the shooting at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival to take the survey and share it with family members, friends and co-workers.

“Should the memorial be a park, monument, sculpture or something else?” asked Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Where should the memorial be located? These are some of the questions we want the public to help us answer. The pandemic may be at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, but it’s important that we never forget what happened here in Las Vegas on 1 October 2017.”

The 15-question survey asks respondents what they would like to experience in a memorial and asks them to rate how important the following issues are:

Education about the event

An artistic feature such as a sculpture or other creative display or activity

The location and whether it should be situated on the site of the shooting

Addressing the issue of mass casualty violence

An interactive component

Ability to leave mementos to commemorate victims and survivors

An appeal to all ages

Respondents can also submit suggestions for memorial considerations and components.

Officials emphasized that the survey is the first step in an ongoing community-wide conversation about the best way to memorialize the tragedy that occurred. They said there would be additional opportunities for public input, which will include town hall meetings and likely additional surveys.

To follow the progress of this project, please click HERE. Click HERE to take the survey.