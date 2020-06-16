Public invited to sign banners supporting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis

Las Vegas police officer Shay K. Mikalonis, 29, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot shot in the head during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Banners in support of injured Metro police officer Shay Mikalonis will be available for the public to sign through Thursday, June 25.

The banners are at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, according to a county news release.

Mikalonis was shot as a protest against police violence ended near Circus Circus on the night of June 1. He remains hospitalized at University Medical Center, and his family has indicated he is paralyzed from the down.

Edgar Samaniego, 20, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

Accounts to benefit Mikalonis have been set up by the Injured Police Officers Fund. If you would like to donate, go here. You can also donate directly to the following bank accounts:

Wells Fargo Bank

Account number: 5906600647

Nevada State Bank

Account Number: 5795937845