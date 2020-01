LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local veterans center will honor the lives lost in the Alpine Motel fire. Last month, six people were killed and dozens left homeless after a fire broke out just days before Christmas.

Share Village will host a memorial service Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The service is at Veterans Village 2 on 50 N. 21st Street just off Fremont. The event is open to the public.