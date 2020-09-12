Public invited to drive-thru ‘Curbside Care’ event Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is hosting a “Curbside Care” event on Saturday and inviting all residents to take advantage of the services that will be offered.
Those services include:
- free flu shots,
- secure shredding,
- electronics recycling,
- medication disposal, and
- personal care giveaways (while supplies last)
The drive-thru event will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Windmill Library, located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane.
“My hope is to make people’s lives just a little bit easier by bringing these important services to their community,” said Commissioner Naft. “I look forward to visiting with neighbors, while they remain in the comfort of their vehicle.”