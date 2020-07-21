Public invited to attend dedication ceremony for Summerlin Parkway pedestrian bridge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony on the new pedestrian bridge over Summerlin Parkway on Friday.

The bridge will be dedicated to the memory of Alexander Lawrence, who was killed in a rollover accident on Summerlin Parkway on Oct. 24, 2011, while avoiding a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The dedication will take place at a plaque on the north side of Summerlin Parkway at the entrance to the pedestrian bridge. Visitors can access the bridge within the Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, located at 7901 W. Washington Ave.

Organizers say social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and the family of Alexander Ross Lawrence will be there for the ceremony, starting at 9 a.m. Friday, July 24.

The City of Las Vegas says Lawrence, 19 years old at the time, was returning to continue his second year of college in California that night after spending the weekend with family and friends. He had graduated from Faith Lutheran High School in 2010.

The pedestrian bridge, which also accommodates bicycles and scooters, connects the community to a walkable park. It also allows neighborhoods to the north of Washington Avenue a connection to the south (through the park) to access schools, churches and more, the city says.

The 20 feet wide and 260 feet long bridge crosses Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road. Construction on the pedestrian bridge began in April 2019 and was completed a year later.

The City of Las Vegas says the $8.5 million total cost for the project was provided by Federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality and Federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds, the city of Las Vegas and the Regional Transportation Commission.