Public hearing set Feb. 17 on Southwest Gas rate hike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rate increase that is expected to raise Southwest Gas bills in Southern Nevada by about 46 cents a month is scheduled for a public hearing on Feb. 17 in Carson City.

That request comes as many Las Vegas valley residents saw bills double — or even triple — in the last billing cycle.

The opportunity for public comment by teleconference is available for the 6 p.m. meeting next Thursday.

“The annual rate adjustment application … is separate from the application that adjusts the general rates primarily related to facility infrastructure and from the quarterly gas cost filing that passes through the recorded costs of natural gas,” according to an announcement released by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN).

Southwest Gas proposes to increase the average Southern Nevada single-family residential customer monthly bill by $0.46, or 0.99 percent. The average Northern Nevada single-family residential customer monthly bill will go up by $0.99, or 1.28 percent.

The consumer session, which will be video conferenced between the PUCN’s Carson City and Las Vegas offices, is scheduled as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. Live telephone conference: 1-844-621-3956 Use this access code for telephone conference: 2598 098 5231

Written comments via U.S. Mail to be addressed as follows: PUCN Attn: Docket No. 21-11011 1150 E. William St., Carson City, NV 89701; or 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89148



Public comment is limited to the contents of the application and speakers may be limited to five minutes. Representatives from the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff and SWG will be present telephonically at the consumer session.