Public health officials hold virtual discussion on coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts from the UNLV School of Public Health and Southern Nevada Health District will host a virtual, livestream discussion on the science of COVID-19, how to minimize risks and slow transmission and where we go from here.

The livestream will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

WATCH THE DISCUSSION BELOW:

It is live streaming on UNLV-TV and available on UNLV’s coronavirus website.

The discussion will feature:

Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at the UNLV School of Public Health

Dr. Francisco S. Sy, Professor and Chair of the Dept. of Environmental and Occupational Health at the UNLV School of Public Health

Dr. Vit Kraushaar, Medical Investigator at the Southern Nevada Health District Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance

It will rebroadcast on Vegas PBS (KLVX-TV 10) at 9 p.m. on Monday and throughout the month of April on Cox Communications Channel 1014/14.