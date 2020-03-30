Breaking News
LIVE: Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force to discuss how they’re helping

Public health officials hold virtual discussion on coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts from the UNLV School of Public Health and Southern Nevada Health District will host a virtual, livestream discussion on the science of COVID-19, how to minimize risks and slow transmission and where we go from here.

The livestream will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

WATCH THE DISCUSSION BELOW:

It is live streaming on UNLV-TV and available on UNLV’s coronavirus website.

The discussion will feature:

  • Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at the UNLV School of Public Health
  • Dr. Francisco S. Sy, Professor and Chair of the Dept. of Environmental and Occupational Health at the UNLV School of Public Health
  • Dr. Vit Kraushaar, Medical Investigator at the Southern Nevada Health District Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance

It will rebroadcast on Vegas PBS (KLVX-TV 10) at 9 p.m. on Monday and throughout the month of April on Cox Communications Channel 1014/14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories