Public health officials hold virtual discussion on coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts from the UNLV School of Public Health and Southern Nevada Health District will host a virtual, livestream discussion on the science of COVID-19, how to minimize risks and slow transmission and where we go from here.
The livestream will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30.
WATCH THE DISCUSSION BELOW:
It is live streaming on UNLV-TV and available on UNLV’s coronavirus website.
The discussion will feature:
- Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at the UNLV School of Public Health
- Dr. Francisco S. Sy, Professor and Chair of the Dept. of Environmental and Occupational Health at the UNLV School of Public Health
- Dr. Vit Kraushaar, Medical Investigator at the Southern Nevada Health District Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance
It will rebroadcast on Vegas PBS (KLVX-TV 10) at 9 p.m. on Monday and throughout the month of April on Cox Communications Channel 1014/14.