Public feedback welcome on possible safety improvements on E. Carey Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A study of traffic, bicycle and pedestrian safety on E. Carey Avenue invites public participation April 12-26 as officials explore possible improvements.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is asking for feedback at www.dot.nv.gov/safety/safety-management-plans-smp.

The study will play a part in making changes to a five-mile stretch of Carey Avenue between Interstate 15 and Sloan Lane. The road runs through North Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.

Proposals for increased pedestrian safety include possible mid-block crossings, median islands, bicycle lanes and new signage. Other upgrades involve reconfigured intersections with improved signage and striping.

The study, which is expected to finish this summer, will help inform future project plans pending available funding.

If special accommodations are needed or visitors are unable to view the meeting online, please contact NDOT public involvement specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmylnarek@dot.nv.gov.