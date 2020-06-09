Public defenders march in support of Black Lives outside the Regional Justice Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Current public defenders, former public defenders, allies, and supporters who stand for Black Lives marched across the Regional Justice Center Monday evening.

The march was in solidarity of the protests happening nationwide calling for justice for those who have either been killed or abused by the police. It was also so they could stand together in support of racial justice and police accountability.

A moment of silence was held for George Floyd, a black man killed two weeks ago by Minneapolis police as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Three other officers were also arrested for their alleged part in Floyd’s death.

Public defenders and other employees at the march held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 45 seconds to acknowledge the last moments of George Floyd’s life.