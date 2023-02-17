LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) has published its Scoping Summary after two online meetings in November and December about the operations of the Hoover Dam at Lake Mead and the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell.
The agency said there is a need to “revise operating guidelines for the operation of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams in 2023-24 operating years in order to address the potential for continued low-runoff conditions in the Colorado River Basin.”
According to the USBR website, “Reclamation has concluded that the potential impacts of low runoff conditions in the coming winter (2022-2023) pose unacceptable risks to routine operations of Glen Canyon and Hoover dams during the interim period (prior to Jan. 1, 2027) and accordingly, modified operating guidelines need to be expeditiously developed.”
During the comment period, the USBR received more than 1,300 comments through email and mail. Comments include regular citizens voicing opinions and large governing entities such as the California Department of Water Resources, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and the Sierra Club.
The mission of the Bureau of Reclamation is to manage, develop and protect water and related resources in an environmentally and economically sound manner in the interest of the American public.U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
Overall there appears to be a majority of comments in favor of something being done, but at the same time, many people want to make sure the government protects public access to the water, especially for recreational purposes such and boating and fishing.
Alternative suggestions were abundant. The primary alternative scenarios are summarized by the USBR below:
- Reservoir Operations Modification Alternative or Federal Alternative: Comments provide recommendations for how Reclamation may structure a federal alternative based on the federal government’s authority and applicable federal laws, regulations and policies. One of the main components of this alternative is the continued ability for Reclamation to meet its existing water delivery and hydropower commitments.
- Evaporation, Seepage and System Losses: Comments for this alternative request that Reclamation develop a federal alternative that accounts for water evaporation, seepage and system losses.
- Framework Agreement Alternative: Comments for this alternative support a framework alternative developed in coordination with the Basin States and their stakeholders. This alternative would account for management actions that are outside of Reclamation’s authority and would require commitments from the Basin States to implement, such as modifications to the Drought Contingency Plan and implementing state and local level conservation measures. Commenters noted that the Basin States are working collaboratively to provide Reclamation with a consensus agreement and that Reclamation should continue to work with these stakeholders in the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement process. Six Basin States (Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming) submitted a consensus-based alternative (refer to the Colorado River Basin State Representatives submittal for detailed components of this alternative). California submitted a separate alternative proposal.
- BlueRibbon Coalition/Recreation Alternative: As described in the form letter summary above, comments request that Reclamation consider a recreation-based alternative that would prioritize maintaining water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell to serve recreational boating needs (e.g., BlueRibbon Coalition’s “Path to 3588′ Plan”). Other recreation-based alternative suggestions include maintaining river flows to support rafting in the Grand Canyon and alternatives that preserve existing recreation facilities (e.g., boat launches, marinas, etc.).
- Conservation Alternative: Comments suggest that Reclamation design an alternative that maintains Colorado River flows and supports ecosystem needs. A conservation-based alternative would also include cuts to water allocations and implementing water conservation measures in the Lower Basin.
- Worst-Case Drought Alternative: Comments suggest that Reclamation design an alternative that is responsive to “worst-case” drought modeling. Commenters expressed concern that the existing hydrology modeling does not represent the full range of potential drought scenarios and that an alternative is needed to address prolonged drought conditions.
- One-Dam Alternatives: Comments suggest an alternative that prioritizes the preservation of one dam and reservoir (Hoover Dam/Lake Mead or Glen Canyon Dam/Lake Powell) over the other.
- Infrastructure Preservation Alternative: Comments suggest an alternative that prioritizes preservation of the hydropower production and operations and considers the contractual obligations for power delivery.
The USBR has shared all of the email comments to date, the links from the USBR to the emails are listed below in alphabetical order (.pdf files will open in new tab):
- Alan Molasky
- Alena Callimanis
- Alex Cunningham
- Alex Walker
- Ak-Chin Indian Community
- Ak-Chin Indian Community
- American Whitewater
- Analise Heaton
- Andrea Walker
- Andy Freeman
- Andy Freeman
- Apollo Logan
- April Johnson
- Arizona Collective Water Agencies
- Arizona Daily Star
- Arizona Municipal Water Users Association
- Ashley Goffstein
- Aspen Kunisch
- Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies
- Aubrey Harris
- Audubon
- Ayman Mho
- Barry Lindermann
- Benjamin Cirillo
- Bert Millett
- Bill Guyton
- Bill Lock
- Bill Persons
- Bill Persons
- Bill Persons
- Bill Tilden
- BlueRibbon Coalition
- Brent Philip
- Brian Essex
- Brianna Samson
- Bureau of Land Management
- California Department of Water Resources
- Cameron Walker
- Canalis Engineering Solutions
- Candice Hayes
- Candice Hayes – Gripentog Enterprises
- CAWCD, SNWA, & Metropolitan
- Chad Smith
- Chastin Thompson
- Chris Heinrich
- Christopher Pelt
- City of Goodyear
- City of Henderson
- City of Peoria Water Services Department
- City of Phoenix
- Claudia Hobson
- Coachella Valley Water District
- Coachella Valley Water District, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
- Cody Woods
- Colorado River Authority of Utah
- Colorado River Basin State Representatives of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming
- Colorado River Board of California
- Colorado River Board of California
- Colorado River Energy Distributors Association
- Colorado River Indian Tribes
- Colorado School of Mines
- Colorado Water Conservation Board
- Connor Mobley
- Conserve Southwest Utah
- Courtney Craig
- Courtney Craig
- Daniel Child
- Daniel Washburn
- Daniel Yuan
- Dan Polhemus
- Dave Showalter
- David Coops
- David Jovin
- David Konie
- David Kruljac
- David Lutz
- David Starr
- David Starr
- David Zack
- Debra Carley
- Deborah Teague
- Derek Johnson
- Derue Walker
- Devin Holy
- Dolores Water Conservancy District
- Don Rodriguez
- Elaine Bennett
- Elena Hancock
- Emma Suchard
- Erik Skramstad
- Erik Steinman
- Erik Sudberg
- Erin Charlesworth
- Form Letter
- Frank Skaw
- Gary Allred
- Gary Papke
- Genyne Malin
- Gerry Martinez
- Gila River Indian Community
- Gina Neuman
- Glen Canyon Institute
- Grand Canyon Private Boaters Association
- Grand Canyon Trust
- Greg Tiedeman
- Griffin Kartchner
- Gunnison County Board of County Commissioners
- Havasupai Tribal Council
- Hopi Tribe
- Hualapai Tribe
- Hugh Bassewitz
- Imperial Irrigation District
- Irrigation & Electrical Districts’ Association of Arizona
- Jacklyn Neuman
- James Bagley
- James Brockett
- James Hughes
- James Long
- James Nalley
- James Tibbetts
- Jason Douglas
- Jason Meyer
- Jed Wheeler
- Jeff Linford
- Jennifer Brown
- Jennifer Travers
- Jenny Pelt
- Jeremy Byrom
- Jerry Barnard
- Jessica Crawford Delong
- Jill Stone
- Jim Strogen
- Joe Blyman
- Joe Currie
- John Bronstein
- John Feighner
- John Price
- John Rickenbach
- John Weisheit
- Joint Central Arizona Districts
- Joint Colorado Districts Response
- Joint Non-Gov. Organizations
- Jon Broholm
- Joseph Bradley
- Joseph Christensen
- J. Shock
- Justin Park
- Kara Jarrett
- Karli Walsh
- Karl W. Flessa
- Kelli Millett
- Ken Freeman
- Kenneth Shields
- Kim Davis
- Kim Hutchings
- Kim Kelsey
- Kim Lawrence
- Kim Venhuizen
- Kim Venhuizen
- Kory Hearn
- Kristian Prestholm
- KUNC NPR for Northen Colorado
- Landon Lounsbury
- Lar Derie
- Laura Freeman
- Laura Nagaro
- Laura Welch
- Laurie Glavin
- Laurie Sutton
- Leia Brown
- Linda Nelson
- Linsey Page
- Lisa Avei
- Lisa Christensen
- Living Rivers & Colorado Riverkeeper
- Lois Denaut
- Marcus Kunda
- Mark Scharfenaker
- Mark Scharfenaker
- Mark Wallace
- Marshall Kinnison
- Mary Mitchell
- Mary Mitchell
- Matthew McNulty
- Megan McKernan
- Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
- Michael Budagher
- Michael Lampe
- Mike Malano
- Morgan Sjogren
- Move the Water!
- Naomi
- Namoi Mantz
- National Park Service
- Navajo Nation
- New Mexico
- New Water Group
- Nick Zarras
- Pacific Energy Policy Center
- Pacific Institute
- Pascua Yaqui Tribe
- Patricia Gripentog
- Paul Belden
- Paul Wilks
- P. Brian McNeece
- Platte River Power Authority
- Quechan Indian Tribe
- Rail Chew
- Randy Dorn
- Renee Gutierrez
- Rhiannon Cruz
- Richard Baker
- Roberts
- Robin Bradley
- Rob Morgan
- Roger Olack
- Ronald Finkler
- Russ Cauley
- Ryan Robinson
- Ryder Freeman
- Salt River Project
- Samantha Miller
- San Diego County Water Authority
- Sandy Spotofora
- Save the Colorado
- Sawyer Longson
- Scott C.
- Scottsdale Water
- Scott Taylor
- Shannon Hagman
- Shared Interest Group Members of the Arizona Re-consultation Committee
- Shawn Murray
- Sierra Club Colorado River Task Force
- Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter
- Skyler Stapleton
- Skyler Tolman
- Sonoran Institute
- Southern Nevada Water Authority
- Southern Ute Indian Tribe
- Staci Walters
- Steven Abel
- Stratecon Inc.
- Susan Wren Lawrence
- Sydney James
- Tammy Shearer
- Terri Hedden
- The EcoMedia Compass
- Thomas Bradley
- Thomas Havens – American Water Resources, Inc.
- Thomas Welch
- Tiana Grenier
- Tohono O’Odham Nation
- Tom and Connie Goodwin
- Tom Sephton
- Town of Gilbert
- Travis Lawrence
- Tribes Collective Response
- Troy Brian
- Tubular Rail Inc.
- University of New Mexico School of Law, Utton Center
- Upper Colorado River Commission
- Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
- Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems
- Ute Indian Tribe
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
- Victor Petersen
- Vineetha Kartha
- Vineetha Kartha
- Warren Klain
- Washington County Water Conservancy District
- Western Watersheds Project
- Will Hayes
- Wyoming State Engineer
- Yavapai-Apache Nation
- Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition
- Zachary Halls
This week, Lake Powell hit a record low at 3,522.12 feet on Wednesday — below the previous low in April 2022 of 3,522.24 feet. The latest projections show Lake Powell dropping to 3,520.42 feet next month — about 20% full. Beyond that projections show the lake filling as the government protects the water level to ensure normal hydropower production through Glen Canyon Dam.
Lake Mead’s surface is currently 1,047.51 above sea level. This is more than 181 feet lower than the lake’s full pool. USBR projections show Lake Mead could drop between 16 to 20 feet this coming summer which would leave it at its lowest level since it was originally filled. A year after that, the forecast shows Lake Mead at 1,015.99 feet — another drop of more than 15 feet.