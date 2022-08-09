LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s feedback when it comes to several upcoming statewide transportation projects.

Those interested in commenting on the list of projects can do so through September 8 by emailing their comments to Stip-workprogram@dot.nv.gov.

The list contains several 2023 roadway projects including proposed bike lane and pedestrain trail improvements across Southern Nevada, along with intersection improvements.

The public can take a look at the four-year plan by going to the link provided above, which outlines federal and state-funded transportation projects, as well as regionally significant transportation improvements funded through local and/or state dollars in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and Federal Transit Act.

I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)

According to NDOT, the proposed projects improve the capacity of Nevada’s transportation system, such as increasing lanes, constructing new roads, and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects.

It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway, and bicycle facility projects.