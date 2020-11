LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Unemployment Insurance (UI) systems will be temporarily unavailable tomorrow due to regular updates. System outage durations are as follows:

PUA : 3 a.m.-8 a.m.

: 3 a.m.-8 a.m. UI: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says claimants will not be able to file claims or access resources materials during these times.

Maintenance will not affect the DETR and JobConnect websites.