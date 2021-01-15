PUA, UI systems unavailable early Saturday for regular maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system and the Unemployment Insurance (UI) systems will be offline for regular maintenance on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The system will be down from 4 a.m. until 6 a.m., and the UI site will be offline tomorrow at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

According to DETR, the sites get very few visitors during these times, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the site after 6 a.m. Saturday morning and after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The outage will not affect This maintenance will not impact the DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites. The websites detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com will continue to work normally.