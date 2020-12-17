PUA system unavailable early Saturday during regular maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system will be offline for regular maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The system will be down from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the site after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The outage will not affect other unemployment program sites, and individuals filing regular UI calims will not be affected. The websites detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com will continue to work normally.

“During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file (PUA) calims or access the resource materials,” DETR said.