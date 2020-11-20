PUA system throttle is down; DETR’s addressing the issue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system is currently experiencing some systemic issues causing the site to throttle or slow down. According to DETR, the site is up, and claimants are able to log in.

Claimants already logged in may experience longer response times when accessing new areas/pages on the site, DETR said.

DETR says it knows how important these services are to its customers and is working with its vendor to identify and resolve the problem. At this time, there is no definitive timeframe for when the problem will be corrected.

DETR will share further updates as soon as new information is available.