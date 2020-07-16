PUA lawsuit decision expected next week

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The decision on a lawsuit brought against the state’s unemployment office — DETR — has been moved to next week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance —or “PUA” — claimants filed this lawsuit over not being paid.

In a court document filed this week, Judge Barry Breslow ordered the hearing in a class-action lawsuit against DETR to be rescheduled from Thursday to Monday, saying, an extension of time is necessary.

During an initial hearing last week, Judge Breslow noted there was a large amount of data that needed to be assessed, but was still adamant about keeping the original Thursday ruling.

“Dates, time on the clock, weekends, they don’t mean anything right now, because I want to make a ruling on this case Thursday,” Judge Breslow said.

This change will give Special Master Jason Guinasso a few more days to gather data from both sides, before he must file his report on Friday at 1 pm.

As PUA claimants wait for a decision on the lawsuit against DETR, others are still waiting on funds they applied for months ago.

Crystal Mishler is an in-home childcare provider. Although she’s been approved for PUA funds, her payment date keeps getting pushed out.

“It says it will be paid tomorrow, but yesterday it said it would be paid today,” Mishler said. “The day before that it said it would be paid yesterday.”

She told 8 News Now her husband, and other PUA claimants she’s spoken to, are having the same issue.

“I feel like it’s just another way for them to not pay you,” Mishler said. “I think, you know, they’re probably going to go to the judge and go ‘look we paid all these people,’ but really they haven’t.”

Throughout this week, Guinasso will be looking into DETR’s system to see how inefficiencies can be addressed and how the agency can improve communication with people who have filed.

Washoe County Judge Barry Breslow will make his ruling on Monday.