PUA claims falling, but DETR says ‘ongoing high levels’ of fraud continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) continue to stand out in weekly data released by Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The good news is that the big numbers are declines in claims for the second straight week. Initial PUA claims fell by 34,908 claims (49.6%) from last week’s total of 70,368. Continued claims for PUA dropped by 5,197 (4.2%) from the the previous week’s revised total of 124,003. PUA is for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers.

The data is through the week ending Feb. 6.

Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable due to ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications. More than a million PUA initial claims have been filed.

DETR is actively working with law enforcement entities and the Department of Labor to detect, prevent and address unemployment fraud. Employers and individuals who believe they have been a victim of unemployment fraud can file a report with the agency by visiting www.detr.nv.gov and selecting the Unemployment Fraud tab on the left under “Quick links” and clicking on “Report Fraud to DETR.”

Once a report is filed with DETR, nothing else is required by the reporting party. DETR will flag the account so payments are not issued. If needed, the Department may reach out for additional information.

To view what additional steps individuals and employers can take if they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed, review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov.

Looking at regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims, DETR reports only 132 initial claims, a 1.3% rise to 9,821. A total of 844,091 initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020.

Continued UI claims dropped by 1,093 claims (1.4%) to 79,798 claims. Little change has been seen in continued claims over the last seven weeks. These claims represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 62,437 claims filed in the week, a decline of 2,871 claims (4.4%).

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw 70,327 claims filed in the week, an increase of 4,261 claims (6.4%) from a week ago.

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program (also known as covered employment), was 6.0%, a decline of 0.1 percentage points from the previous week’s rate.

The graphic below shows claims for UI, PEUC and SEB for Clark County: