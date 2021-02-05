PUA claims continue big swings; DETR says fraud the likely explanation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weekly numbers from Nevada’s employment department show continuing trends of declining initial claims for unemployment benefits in most programs, and big swings continuing in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) also reports initial claims ending the week of Jan. 30 increased for some extended benefits, including Nevada State Extended Benefits (SEB).

The PUA program continues to draw attention with high numbers of initial claims over the past few weeks.

Data for the week ending Jan. 30 show initial claims for PUA dropped by 41,294 claim (37%), but that follows a huge spike in claims the previous week, when 111,662 claims were filed

“Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable due to ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications,” DETR said. PUA benefits are for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers. DETR reports that since the program began, more than a million PUA initial claims have been filed.

DETR reports that 118,708 PUA continued claims were filed, an increase of 22,619 claims (23.5%) from the previous week’s revised total of 96,089. That’s the highest number of continued claims for the PUA program since early September. Additional weeks of benefits were made available to PUA claimants by the federal government at the end of 2020, which may explain the increase in continued claims, DETR said.

Other information included in today’s DETR report:

Initial claims for regular unemployment insurance (UI) totaled 9,821, down 284 claims (2.8%) compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). Through the week ending January 30, there have been a total of 834,138 initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020.

Continued claims were stable, totaling 80,891 claims, a decrease of 36 claims from the previous week’s total. Continued claims have seen little change over the last 6 weeks.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program saw 65,308 claims filed in the week, a decline of 3,820 claims from last week’s total of 69,128. DETR notes that claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides additional benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits, saw 66,066 claims filed in the week, an increase of 6,285 claims from a week ago.

The state’s insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program was unchanged at 6.1%. A comparison with other states shows that’s the third-highest rate in the country.

The insured unemployment rate is the ratio of regular continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system. It is also known as “covered employment.”

Including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, more appropriately called the extended insured unemployment rate, was 16.0%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.