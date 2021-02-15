PUA claimants still search for answers when it comes to extended unemployment payments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of unemployment claimants are starting to get worried. PUA claimants say they were under the impression they would be getting additional weeks of benefits, but there is no answer as to what will happen as time goes on.

“I exhausted my 50 weeks about four weeks ago, I think,” said Martin Radu, unemployment recipient who exhausted PUA benefits.

Martin Radu has been collecting unemployment since the PUA program began, but recently his benefits ran out.

“Nevada has stated in a press release that it would be adding an additional seven weeks, but that has yet to be heard of,” Radu said.

Radu is talking about information that was released on Jan. 7. In the news release, DETR states, “Due to Nevada’s high average insured unemployment rate, the state is currently able to offer an additional seven weeks of benefits, bringing the total benefit weeks to

57 weeks.”

Every week more and more people are hitting the 50-week mark and are wondering if the extra seven weeks will ever happen.

“Is it over? Now is it up to us to figure it out,” Radu asked?

The confusion is also growing on unemployment Facebook groups.

“On the PUA side, it seems all communication has dropped off on what is happening on that,” said Amber Hansen, the administrator of a local unemployment Facebook group.

Hansen runs one of those Facebook pages with tens of thousands of members.

“There are people out there, including myself, that do not know if they are going to be getting money because PUA side is saying only 50 weeks available when the press release says 57 weeks available,” Hansen said.

8 News Now reached out to DETR Monday, and they told us under federal law, PUA claimants are only allowed to get 50 weeks of benefits.

“It is just very confusing, it leaves people wondering what is supposed to happen,” Hansen said.