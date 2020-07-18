PUA claimants now able to file appeals online

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Saturday that Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants can now file for appeals online. The online function went live early Saturday morning.

Any PUA filer needing to file an appeal can do so HERE. Just sign into your PUA claim account once on the website. Then, you can upload any documents, images or information relating to the appeal.

Once you successfully complete your appeal request, you will receive an e-notice through your EmployNV account. You do not need to submit your appeal multiple times if you receive this notification.

It may take up to 15 days to receive the status of your appeal, due to the large number of requests that are expected.

Appeal submissions are required within 11 days of the claimant notification, per state law, but that period is being extended to within 30 days of the claimant notification, according to DETR.