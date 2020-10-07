PUA call center experiencing technical problems, DETR says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said Wednesday that the PUA call center is experiencing technical difficulties.

DETR recently took over PUA calls from Alorica, a vendor who had been hired to take some of the load as unemployment claims skyrocketed.

Related Content DETR to consolidate call center for PUA, regular unemployment claims

A news release from the Carson City office said there have been problems transferring the PUA calls back to DETR. Vendors are working on correcting the issues, DETR says.

DETR PUA call center experiencing technical difficulties; vendors working on correcting issues @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mSPfE00Vfp — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 7, 2020

Higher than expected call volumes are adding to the challenge, DETR says. Calls that are going through are experiencing long wait times due to high volume.

DETR says it will announce when the problem has been fixed.