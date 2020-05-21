PUA call center and website to be temporarily down Friday night

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — According to a press release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the Alorica call center and the EmployNV website will be down Friday starting at 5 p.m. The website and call center assist Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants.

The website and call center are expected to be back up and running by 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the downtime, officials will be performing a system upgrade to allow for the necessary PUA payment system integration and to conduct training with call center representatives.

This outage will not impact the unemployment insurance call centers or filing site.