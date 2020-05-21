1  of  2
Breaking News
PUA call center and website to be temporarily down Friday night Governor Sisolak to address the state’s business community in webinar
Live Now
Allegiant Stadium Authority Board host virtual meeting

PUA call center and website to be temporarily down Friday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — According to a press release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the Alorica call center and the EmployNV website will be down Friday starting at 5 p.m. The website and call center assist Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants.

The website and call center are expected to be back up and running by 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the downtime, officials will be performing a system upgrade to allow for the necessary PUA payment system integration and to conduct training with call center representatives.

This outage will not impact the unemployment insurance call centers or filing site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories