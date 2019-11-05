PT’s and Allegiant to host VGK watch party, game ticket giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local bar and restaurant is teaming up with Allegiant for a Vegas Golden Knights watch party dedicated to the fans this weekend.

The Golden Knights are on the road, and will be facing the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

Fans can root on the Knights at PT’s newest Sierra Gold location, at 9465 South Eastern Avenue in Henderson starting at 3 p.m., one hour before game start.

Courtesy: Joe Durkin

Allegiant will be giving away tickets to some lucky fans for a VGK home game in a T-Mobile Arena suite.

Along with the ticket giveaway, guests will also have the chance to win some signed VGK swag and flight vouchers from Allegiant.

PT’s happy hour will be available during the game from 5 to 7 p.m.