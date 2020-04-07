Psychologist offers tips on dealing with mental health issues during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stress and anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak are leading to some mental health issues.

Experts say crisis and suicide prevention hotlines are getting an unprecedented number of calls. With people staying inside their homes during the pandemic, many are feeling more alone than ever.

But psychologists say there are steps you can take to change that.

“None of us have ever lived through something like this,” said Dr. Renee Solomon, a clinical psychologist and CEO for Forward Recovery.

Solomon said she has been getting more calls from clients due to COVID-19 concerns. She also said calls to suicide prevention hotlines are spiking.

So, how can you put your mind at ease during these tumultuous times?

“The most important things to do right now are create connection and normalcy,” Soloman said.

Solomon noted while isolating at home, using technology to connect with others is key. But, you should do more than just have a conversation.

“I think creating some of those activities that we did while we’re at home is a really good way to go,” Solomon said. “I know people doing book clubs over Zoom; I know a lot of kids that are doing Netflix Party, where they watch TV shows together and comment on it.”

You can also connect with therapists and psychiatrists who are doing telehealth.

When it comes to navigating normalcy, Solomon said it is all about scheduling your day to be productive.

“When you go to bed the night before, think about, ‘okay, tomorrow I’m going to get this done. I’m going to reach out to this person. I’m going to clean out my closet. I’m going to spend this amount of time on work,’” Dr. Solomon said.

And it is important to remember that things will get better.

“Trying to find something positive everyday, I think, is really important, and I think can make a difference,” Dr. Solomon said.

Here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

National Institute of Mental Health: 1-866-615-6464

Another big tip is to make sure you leave your house, either to exercise or to just get some fresh air.