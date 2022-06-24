48-year-old Michael Earl is accused of stabbing two other patients, killing one, in the psychiatric ward at UMC. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing two patients and killing one of them in the psychiatric ward at University Medical Center has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Earl.

Earl, who is also a patient in the psychiatric ward, was in a room for an evaluation early Thursday morning when he left and stabbed the two male patients in a nearby room and hallway area, according to Metro police.

One of the patients who was stabbed died of his injuries. Earl surrendered to officers without incident and was taken into custody.

Earl is facing charges of open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the patient who died will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit this link.