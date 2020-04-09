Psychiatric facility sued for negligence in murder-suicide case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit has been filed against a psychiatric treatment center following the death of a mother and son last fall. 47-year-old Renai Palmer and her 6-year-old son, Gavin, were found dead in a fire last October, and their deaths were ruled a murder-suicide.

Sean James Murray, the father of Gavin, is suing Spring Mountain Treatment Center, saying the facility was negligent in releasing Renai a week before the incident. The lawsuit alleged that Renai was known to be dangerous and violent, and the center failed to protect the boy from harm.

8 News Now reached out to Spring Mountain Treatment Center for comment, we have yet to hear back. You can read the full complain filed in district court below: