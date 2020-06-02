Protesters take to the streets of Las Vegas for another night of demonstrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protesters have taken to the streets of Las Vegas again, but tonight, the message was louder than any destruction. 8 News Now has team coverage around the city, starting with Orko Manna at the Regional Justice Center.

Orko Manna, Regional Justice Center

There was a moment where tension was building, and it seemed as if it was about to turn.

Several hundred protesters made their way to the RJC after marching all across Las Vegas. You could hear the frustration in their voices as they chanted.

The group was getting very large, and Metro Police started to get information. Officers blocked off the street, wearing tactical gear and holding shields.

But then an amazing moment happened when protesters shook hands with police. Orko and his photographer were in the middle of the crowd, and things were getting very tense in the several minutes leading up to this moment.

But this situation remained peaceful.

Orko heard demonstrators keep each other calm, with some telling their fellow protesters to stay off the street and to not throw anything at the police.

Many also took a knee and held their signs up, the epitome of a peaceful protest.

The protest first started near the Trump Tower earlier in the evening, and then protesters broke off into a few different groups.

They headed south on the Las Vegas Strip, passing the Bellagio, and then other stayed around the Resorts World Area.

We were following protesters throughout the night, and everywhere we went, whether it was Trump Tower, the Las Vegas Strip or at the Regional Justice Center, it was all peaceful on the fifth night of protests in Las Vegas.

Joe Moeller, East Fremont Street

The largest contingency of protesters seemed to gather near Fremont East. Joe Moeller has an update on what happened in the area.

Sally Jaramillo, Las Vegas Strip

Sally Jaramillo spoke to a member of the Floyd family.

As the protesters moved into the Strip tonight, the focus was on the message. The people we spoke to said they had no interest in causing trouble, and do not support the looting and vandalizing that we’ve seen over the past several nights.

They also said racism is a choice and that every officer involved in the murder of George Floyd needs to be held accountable.

One of those people we spoke to said she was a second cousin of Mr. Floyd.

“On behalf of the Floyd family, we appreciate everybody who’s been holding up signs and standing with us,” said Arriana Floyd. “We really appreciate this; it means a lot to us.”

Protester Dejolene Foreman, said, “things need to change, and this is not right. I want police to stop killing Black people because Black lives matter, and until Black lives matter, all lives will matter.”

Arriana went on to tell us her cousin was a good man.

The protests in this part of town tonight were mostly peaceful.