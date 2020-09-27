Protesters support immigrants, Black Lives Matter during march

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protesters filled the streets of downtown Las Vegas for yet another night, calling for an end to injustice.

Saturday night’s protest focused on the treatment of immigrants in ICE custody.

Around 75 people marched through downtown Las Vegas, ending at the ICE office building. They’re demanding justice for immigrants in ICE custody.

They’re also showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters held signs and chanted as they marched across the downtown area.

The demonstration was led by the Las Vegas Liberation.

Organizers say they want to bring awareness to the community about what they call the destructive actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, officers toward immigrants. This includes the mistreatment of women and the detainment of children.

But the protest also focused on Black Lives Matter.

The group of protesters is getting larger now; there are approximately 50+ people here. They will be marching through Downtown Las Vegas tonight and will end at the I.C.E. office building.

There are continued calls for justice here locally, and around the country, after a Kentucky grand jury decided this week not to criminally charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters say are standing in solidarity with all marginalized groups.

“As an African American woman, who is young, I feel the need to fight for my rights, but also fight for my friends’ lives who are in jeopardy of being deported or losing their parents,” said protester Maya Kagan. “So, really combining Black and Brown lives together is really making a difference and really making a change and showing that we have unity.”

“I think it’s important to unite instead of being divided on the issues. I feel like there are also is Afro-Latinx people and they have identity issues with those things, so I feel like combining both of the black lives matter community and the Hispanic, LatinX community would help a lot,” said Karen Preciado, director for Las Vegas Liberation.

The protest is now turning into a vigil, where the demonstrators are showing support for immigrants who have died in I.C.E. custody. You can see candles among the crowd.

The protesters eventually made their way to the ICE office building downtown. They held a vigil with candles for all the people who have died in ICE custody and those who died crossing the border.

Metro Police were monitoring the situation. Our crew saw some officers reminding protesters to stay on the sidewalk as they were marching.

Everything remained peaceful.