LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large protest was held in Las Vegas tonight, where hundreds turned out to speak out against Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed. Mohammed is traveling across the U.S. ahead of the 2020 elections in Ethiopia.

The protesters claim he is a “terrorist” who has caused violent and deadly attacks in that country. Supporters say he’s an advocate for peace in Ethiopia and pushes for equality among nations.

Wednesday night’s event was held at the Royal Banquet Hall on Sunset Road.