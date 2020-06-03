Protesters march in solidarity for George Floyd with peaceful protest near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protests around the Las Vegas valley carried a much calmer tone Tuesday night. The biggest one of about 150 to 200 people occurred near UNLV.

Everything was peaceful as the protest moved along the west side of the UNLV campus. The march to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed at the hands of a Minneapolis officer, started at 7 p.m.

People were there to share their pleas for justice and equality. They also took the time to condemn the vicious shooting attack on a Metro Police officer Tuesday night. Las Vegas Metro Police say 29-year-old Officer Shay K. Mikalonis was shot and critically injured while working patrol during a protest.

Protesters 8 News NOW spoke with on Tuesday say they want to protest in peace, and that the violence does not have anything to do with their message.

“That’s not our message, that is not why we are out here at all,” said Brianna Motty, a protester. “It is very uncomfortable; it is just heartbreaking.”

“It is sick, to be honest,” said Moriah Rosser, protester. “The reason we are out here is because innocent people are dying and nothing is being done about it. Killing more people is not the answer; being violent is not the answer; being loud is not the answer.”

At the start of the protest, 8 News NOW Reporter Joe Moeller also saw two Metro Police officers introduce themselves and shake the hands of protesters. They also explained how they were here to help keep them safe.

The night ended with a peaceful protest.