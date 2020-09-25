Protesters gather on Las Vegas Strip for 2nd night of demonstrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was night two of protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

On Wednesday night, groups marched around downtown. Thursday, organizers led a large group along The Strip.

Thursday’s demonstrations took a different tune from Wednesday night’s events downtown. Protesters remained peaceful, as they marched down the Las Vegas Strip.

This all started at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police and protesters met and discussed guidelines.

The group, which consisted of around 100-200 people, marched along the sidewalk and chanted without incident.

The leader of the demonstrations, minister stretch sanders, says it is important to keep the momentum going and continue peaceful protests here locally

“We may have to do a protest every day in different ways, whether that be disrupting traffic or going into restaurants, going into a hotel, you have to up the ante because in America they still kill Black folks and get away with it,” Minister Sanders said.

This demonstration was very different from Wednesday night, when demonstrators clashed with police almost immediately. Metro arrested six people that night.

The big difference that our crew saw Wednesday night was that protesters were intentionally blocking traffic, while Thursday they stayed on sidewalks, so officers did not intervene.

The police presence we saw was significantly smaller Thursday, as well.